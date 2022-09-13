Neighbors worry about space in Nashville neighborhood for proposed music venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The future of Chestnut Street could expand as a local developer looks to build a new music venue and mixed-used development in the area.

A.J. Capital Partners has plans to build a 111,500 square foot four-story performance venue with a 4,500 seating capacity. The plans include commercial spaces and a pedestrian pavilion which includes bike lanes, sidewalks, public transportation stops, and ridesharing pick-up spots.

“Any opportunity to bring music closer to home is always super exciting for me,” said Nathan Achilles, a resident who’s lived in the area for two years.

Achilles, a music creator, said he has been looking forward to this development bringing music to this side of town.

“I was kind of excited to find that something of that size and that stature would be coming to the neighborhood. Just because I’m a huge music lover,” said Achilles.

Last week the topic came up during the Metro’s Planning Commission Meeting. Supporters and opposers of the development got the chance to share with the commission their thoughts behind the plan.

The commission recommended the approval with some conditions.

One neighbor who opposes the plan wants more opinions from the neighborhood involved.

“I personally feel we need to have a broader community input session on this. Whether the community as a whole embraces this or not, I think there’s significant input the community can have on this project. The community that’s going to be there is living with this. And I just request that we possibly defer this,” said a neighbor, during the September 8th commission meeting.

Some told WSMV 4 off-camera that traffic and parking are big concerns. They say they already see more cars with Geodis Park less than a mile away.

“Sometimes you may find yourself a hundred yards away before you can find a place to put your car and walk back to your house there,” said Patrick Luke, a Wedgewood-Houston resident in support of the venue.

“I love the idea of having some of the things that are happening downtown come into the neighborhood,” said Luke.

The development will have an underground parking garage with 350 spaces.

Others say they’re looking forward to the project.

“I think it’ll be a great idea to bring in like a young crowd into the neighborhood,” said Gabe.

The spokesperson for the Metro Planning Commission told WSMV 4 that the councilman for this district is planning to hold a community meeting for this site before it heads to the council for a hearing and vote.

