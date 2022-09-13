Nashville Battle of the Badges collects 1,424 blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The annual Ascension Saint Thomas Music City Battle of the Badges at Nissan Stadium last week collected 1,424 blood donations.

The Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Nashville Fire Department. The blood drive, presented by the Tennessee Titans, ended on Sept. 7 at Nissan Stadium.

The annual Battle of the Badges blood drives in the past have created friendly competition that takes place to see which badge can collect the most pints for patient care.

“This year we are pleased to announce that all badges achieved our goals,” Clif Redish, Interim Regional Donor Services Officer for the American Red Cross Tennessee Region, said in a news release.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office topped the competition with 694 donations, the Nashville Metro Police Department had 448 donations and the Nashville Fire Department had 282 donations during the blood drive.

“These local heroes in the Nashville metro area prove that together we truly are making a different in the lives of patients in need through blood donation during a difficult time for blood donations nationwide,” Redish said.

Nationally, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors following a summer decline in donations. This comes at a time when the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for blood products, including platelets, by hospitals.

The Battle of the Badges marks a 14-year partnership with the Red Cross and is one of the largest-sponsored blood drives in Tennessee. Supporting law enforcement and fire personnel, while helping to save lives through blood donations, is a long-standing tradition.

“We appreciate all donors who showed up for this great event,” Redish said. “We could not have had such a successful drive without our great title sponsors Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans. Coming together as a united community really does make an impact.”

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days and Power Reds can be donated every 112 days. Platelets can be given every seven days, up to 24 times a year. One pint of blood can save multiple lives.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.