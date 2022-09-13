Nashville-based tour manager recovers from Dallas drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville-based tour manager is recovering while still on the road after he said he was caught in the middle of a drive-by shooting in Dallas.

Phil Jahnke is a tour manager for the artist Essenger. They had finished a show at the Trees venue in downtown Dallas the last Saturday of August and decided to get some food.

“Me and a couple of guys went out,” Jahnke said. “We just wanted to go grab some food. We found a late-night pizza spot that was literally 500 feet away from the bus we were at.”

They almost returned to the bus when they said 20 to 30 shots were fired.

“I dropped the pizza and started running,” Jahnke said. “As I start running, I get hit in the leg by a stray bullet. When that happened, I hit the ground really hard.”

Dallas Police told WSMV 4 that a group of unknown suspects were in a fight that night, and all four exchanged gunfire before leaving the Deep Ellum area.

“It kind of took me a little bit to realize that I had been shot,” Jahnke said. “I looked over at my leg and realized I had been bleeding a lot.”

Jahnke said he has been touring with artists for nearly a decade, and this is the craziest thing that has happened to him.

“All I know is I got shot in the leg, and I am still hobbling around,” Jahnke said.

Instead of calling it quits on this tour, Jahnke is sticking it out. He is on the way from Canada to North Dakota for another show before returning to Nashville later this month.

“My passion just drives me,” Jahnke said.

Jahnke doesn’t have health insurance, so musicians are raising money for him to cover his medical bills.

Dallas Police said the investigation is ongoing.

