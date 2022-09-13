Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy.

According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.

MNPD’s fatal crash team was on site, but the extent of the injuries involved in the crash is unknown.

A car crash sent a vehicle into the side of a CVS/pharmacy on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

