Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy.
According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.
MNPD’s fatal crash team was on site, but the extent of the injuries involved in the crash is unknown.
