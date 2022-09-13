Multi-vehicle crash sends car into CVS/pharmacy building

Two cars crashed and one slammed into the side of a CVS/pharmacy on Charlotte Ave.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded to a serious crash in West Nasvhille that resulted in one car smashing into the side of a CVS/pharmacy.

According to police at the scene, two vehicles crashed around 6 a.m. on Charlotte Avenue, just off White Bridge Pike. One of the vehicles crashed through the CVS/pharmacy parking lot and wrecked into the side of the building.

MNPD’s fatal crash team was on site, but the extent of the injuries involved in the crash is unknown.

A car crash sent a vehicle into the side of a CVS/pharmacy on Tuesday morning.
A car crash sent a vehicle into the side of a CVS/pharmacy on Tuesday morning.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Cause of helicopter crash that killed two Tenn. responders still under investigation, new details released
The annual Music City Battle of the Badges was held Sept. 7 at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville Battle of the Badges collects 1,424 blood donations
A rendering of the proposed development in Spring Hill.
New mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
WSMV CVS crash
Crash investigation underway after car slams into CVS