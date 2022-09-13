Man charged in shooting spree appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree made his second appearance in court Tuesday.

It was a brief hearing for Ezekiel Kelly. His next court date will be Sept. 16.

Kelly received a public defender at his first court appearance on September 9th. Tuesday in court, his attorney said she needed more time to talk with Kelly before any further developments came of this case.

Judge Karren Massey, the judge presiding over this case, granted that request. She also signed off on Kelly’s attorney wish to restrict any extrajudicial statements. Prosecutors say that practice is standard for a high-profile case like Kelly’s.

“We want to give him a fair trial. Any extrajudicial statements risk prejudice in giving him a fair trial,” said Shelby County Assistant District Attorney General Forrest Edwards

He remains in Shelby County jail without bond on one first-degree murder charge, in the shooting death related to 24-year-old man Dewayne Tunstall on Lynndale Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Judge Karen Massey says this charge carries a sentence of life without parole, life with the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Memphis Police Department says the 19-year-old went on a shooting spree on Sept. 7 shooting seven people over a nearly 24-hour period, killing three.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.