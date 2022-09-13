Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase


HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky.

Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.

Authorities initially located the vehicle in Kentucky. Multiple agencies were involved in trying to stop the juvenile.

Police said after driving back into Tennessee, the juvenile drove back to Kentucky in the stolen vehicle. Authorities deployed spike strips and were able to stop the car.

The juvenile was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and running away, Ryan said.

He remains in custody in Kentucky.

