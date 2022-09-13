First Alert Forecast: Cool morning followed by plenty of afternoon sunshine

It’s a morning of personal preference with temperatures in the 50s as we’re headed out the door this morning.

Some may need the jacket; others may be alright without it.

After this cool morning, we have a lovely afternoon on tap for the area with temperatures back in the lower to mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

We’ll stay in the mid 80s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky once again.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday and the nice weather continues through the end of the week.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at getting back near 90 Saturday and Sunday. It will be slightly more humid, but not overly oppressive with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s in some areas by Monday as the nice weather continues into early next week.

