Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested.

Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was discharged Saturday.

An investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department showed Johnson was driving a Dodge Charger on East Clark Boulevard, drove off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators said speed may have been a contributing factor to the crash. Investigators also found a bottle of alcohol in the car and witnesses told police the car’s headlights were not on.

Marcus Webb, 22, a former football player at Cumberland, died on scene. Brandon Pace Jr., 20, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Jeremiah Matthews, 20, and Lamar Childress, 22, are in stable condition at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Johnson is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $180,000 bond. He is due in court Oct. 3.

