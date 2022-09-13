Dover search team concludes search for missing man in Alaska


Team works to get Steve Keel home
Team works to get Steve Keel home(Chris Dowdy)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADHORSE, AL. (WSMV) - A team of four men from Tennessee concluded their search Sunday for a man who went missing in Alaska.

Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

On August 24th, Steve Keel of Dover, TN, went on a hunting trip with a friend. On August 28th, Steve disappeared after walking away from his campsite in Deadhorse, Alaska. Since his disappearance, four men from Dover went to Deadhorse to look for Steve.

Team works to get Steve Keel home
Team works to get Steve Keel home(Chris Dowdy)

Chris Dowdy, one of the leaders in the search for Steve, had been posting updates on his Facebook to inform the public regarding the search for Steve. Sunday, Dowdy said the Dover search team ended their search for Steve after spending six days in the Alaskan wilderness searching for their missing friend. Unfortunately, the search team’s efforts ended with no trace of the missing man.

“I personally would like to say that these four men put their heart into finding Steve. In the coming days, we will reevaluate, sending another team up to search. This will be a decision based on several factors,” Dowdy said on Facebook.

If you are interested in helping to find Keel, you can email dowdy1974@mac.com or click here.

Team works to get Steve Keel home
Team works to get Steve Keel home(Chris Dowdy)
Team works to get Steve Keel home
Team works to get Steve Keel home(Chris Dowdy)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Title IX 50th anniversary
TN AG Skrmetti objects to proposed Title IX regulations; calls for redefinition of 'sex'
Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update from WSMV4
The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened,...
Cause of helicopter crash that killed two Tenn. responders still under investigation, new details released
A single engine plane crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials...
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga