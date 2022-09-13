Dover men conclude search efforts for missing man in Alaska

DEADHORSE, Alaska. (WSMV) - A team of four men from Tennessee concluded their search Sunday for a man who went missing in Alaska.

On August 24th, Steve Keel of Dover, TN, went on a hunting trip with a friend. On August 28th, Steve disappeared after walking away from his campsite in Deadhorse, Alaska. Since his disappearance, four men from Dover went to Deadhorse to look for Steve.

Team works to get Steve Keel home (Chris Dowdy)

Chris Dowdy, one of the leaders in the search for Steve, had been posting updates on his Facebook to inform the public regarding the search for Steve. Sunday, Dowdy said the Dover search team ended their search for Steve after spending six days in the Alaskan wilderness searching for their missing friend. Unfortunately, the search team’s efforts ended with no trace of the missing man.

“I personally would like to say that these four men put their heart into finding Steve. In the coming days, we will reevaluate, sending another team up to search. This will be a decision based on several factors,” Dowdy said on Facebook.

If you are interested in helping to find Keel, you can email dowdy1974@mac.com or click here.

