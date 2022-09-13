Chef Paulette makes Fresh-made Ricotta Gnocchi in Butter-Sage Sauce

For the gnocchi:

1 lb. ricotta (2 cups)

¾ cup grated parmigiano

salt & pepper to taste

1 ¼ cups AP flour

For the Sauce:

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

5-6 fresh sage sprigs, leaves only

salt to taste

pinch hot pepper (aleppo or cayenne or hot pepper flakes)

1/2 cup grated parmigiano

Make the gnocchi: In a large bowl, mix together the ricotta, grated cheese, minced and salt & pepper till combined well. Add the flour (at first just a cup, then add more as needed to make a dough) and stir until a soft dough forms. Knead to bring it all together until not sticky but still a bit tacky. Try not to overwork the dough. Break off a small handful of dough and roll into a log about a ½-inch thick. Cut log into 1/2-inch pieces. Toss with flour on a flour-dusted baking sheet. Try not to let them touch to keep them from sticking to each other. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Make the sauce: Melt butter in a large skillet. Add sage leaves and cook until sizzling. Season with salt & pepper., and a bit of hot pepper (optional). Add 2-3 tablespoons of pasta water to thin a bit.

Finish the dish: Bring a pasta pot of water to a boil. Salt water with about 2-3 teaspoons salt. Add gnocchi gently. Let water come back to a boil. The gnocchi will rise to the top in about 2-3 minutes. Let them cook a 30 seconds to a minute more. (Don’t let water come to rolling boil.) Scoop out and add to pan with butter and sage. Toss gently to coat. Add to a serving platter. Sprinkle with some parmesan.

