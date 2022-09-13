70-year-old dump truck driver dies in crash on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one man died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County.

According to THP, three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in a crash on I-65 South, between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred when 70-year-old James Baker, of Nashville, blew a tire on his Peterbilt dump truck, crossed over the median and overturned in the left northbound lane.

A Honda Civic, driven by a 23-year-old from Franklin, rear-ended Baker’s truck when the tire blew and lost control, coming to rest in the median. Two other cars travelling north on I-65 were struck by debris from the rolled over truck and pulled over to the right shoulder.

Baker was fatally injured in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other drivers were not injured.

THP’s report stated that Baker was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

