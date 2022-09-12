Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday after Clarksville Police officials received a tip accusing him of being a possible threat to the Riverfest Festival.

On Saturday at 11:12 a.m., CPD received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was possibly a threat to the Riverfest Festival. Officers began circulating his picture and vehicle description to all officers on duty, including additional officers at the Riverfest Festival.

As the investigation continued, officials learned that a warrant for Colliers’ arrest was on file.

Officials said at 12:40 p.m., an officer working at the Riverfest Festival spotted Collier and alerted other officers working at the festival. Police then initiated a traffic stop and took Collier into custody without incident.

CPD consulted the District Attorney’s office regarding the terrorism charge against Collier and learned that they were related to Collier allegedly planning on going to Riverfest to conduct a shooting.

Police found one firearm inside Colliers’ vehicle along with various controlled substances. Colliers’ charges include Commission of Act of Terrorism, felon possessing a firearm, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, manufacture, delivery, or selling of controlled substances, and stalking. His bond is set at $181,500.

