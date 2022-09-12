Metro Public Health hosts monkeypox vaccination event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you need to get vaccinated against monkeypox, a vaccination event is happening Monday at the Lentz Public Health Center.

Metro Public Health Department staff members are giving the shot intradermally now. This allows medical staff to take one vial of the vaccine and immunize up to five people with it, rather than just one.

There are 304 appointments available and as of 11:45 a.m., eight spots remained. Click to schedule an appointment.

Metro Public Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine event today at the Lentz Public Health Center.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up in Nashville after 108 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Davidson County, according to the health department. There have been 48 people recover form the virus. Davidson County accounts for more than half of the confirmed cases in the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Metro Public Health Department staff member have given out more than 500 doses of the vaccine to stop the spread. They are focused on vaccinating monkeypox close contacts and men who have sex with other men.

