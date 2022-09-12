Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman
By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown.

Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him.

”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me to get up, and I was right. He was on top of her,” said Crawford.

Crawford said that he and another neighbor ran out from their balconies and scared the suspect away.

The victim was a young lady from Georgia visiting the Memphis area.

After the scene, Crawford claims the women asked, “‘Is this what happens in Memphis’ and I said it could happen anywhere, but yes, ma’am, but there’s just been some horrific things happening in Memphis lately. I’m glad this wasn’t one of the situations that had to go any further than what it went, and I hope she’ll be OK.”

Molly O’Malley, another downtown resident that lives in the same building as Crawford, said, “Ya know, that could’ve been me. That sucks. I hate that for that person.”

O’Malley says that she was out on the same night when the assault happened, walking home alone.

Both neighbors want a shift from the recent events that have happened in Memphis.

“It’s just painting a bad picture of Memphis. Memphis is a good place, I’ve been here my whole life,” said Crawford. “I love it here. But when you see something like that, you’re like, man. It’s frightening.”

“It seems like there’s a dark cloud looming right now, and I’d really love for it to go away,” said O’Malley.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

These puppies, found in dirty conditions, were rescued in Dickson County over the weekend.
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
Pumping gas
Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week
Monkeypox vaccine still available
Spots available to receive monkeypox vaccine
Metro Public Health hosts monkeypox vaccination event
Metro Public Health hosts monkeypox vaccination event
Metro Public Health hosts monkeypox vaccination event
Metro Public Health hosts monkeypox vaccination event