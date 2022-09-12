Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.

Officers tracked down Trotter, who was injured in the crash, and accompanied him in the ambulance during transport to the hospital. Trotter told officers he was avoiding a person who ran out on the road when he crashed, but also admitted to “drinking four shots” prior to leaving the house.

Trotter’s injuries prevented him from undergoing a full field sobriety test at the hospital, but failed an HGN eye test.

The passenger in Trotter’s car sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Trotter was previously convicted of driving under the influence three times in Davidson County, and seven other times in Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee. The affidavit states that two of those convictions were with a child in the vehicle.

For this, most recent, arrest, Trotter is charged aggravated vehicular assault and evading arrest, on top of driving under the influence.

