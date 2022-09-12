Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot

A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states.
Donald Kirkland
Donald Kirkland(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday for stealing televisions from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 9 p.m., where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of shoplifted property, the report said. Kirkland ran from the responding officers, but they were able to take him into custody, according to police.

Afterwards, Kirkland told officers he had stolen three TV’s, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the Walmart and was selling it all in the parking lot. The Walmart’s manager also told officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TV’s into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

