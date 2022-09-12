​Gas prices fall under $3 dollars in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tn. (WSMV) - For the first time this year, gas prices have fallen under $3 dollars a gallon at certain gas stations in Rutherford County.

Lower oil prices have led to lower pump prices, with AAA reporting that if gasoline demand begins to subside, gas prices will likely continue to decrease.

Typically, less people are driving in the months post-Labor Day, with the end of summer travel.

At the Thorntons gas station on New Salem Road in Murfreesboro on Monday, drivers were greeted by gas at $2.96.

“It definitely feels better,” Kim Dunaway said. “I’m mindful of the fact that it’s still higher than I’d like it to be but I’ll definitely take it over 4.50 for sure.”

While gas prices have fallen steadily for three months, data shows prices are still higher than they were a year ago.

In June, the national average hit an all-time record.

“There’s been a few times I actually haven’t filled up my tank, which is the first time that I haven’t done that in a long time,” Dunaway said. “Because boy, it was hard to spend more than 40 bucks for a full tank of gas.”

The gas tracking website Gas Buddy, reported Monday that 1 in 10 U.S. gas stations are selling gas at $2.97 or less.

If the cost of oil continues to go down, AAA suggests more Middle Tennessee communities could see gas prices under $3 dollars.

“It’s pretty good. I mean, it’s better than what I’m seeing everywhere else,” Tim Davenport, who stopped to fill up in Murfreesboro said. “I drive a lot, about 100 miles a day so it made a big difference.”

“Definitely want to see the trend keep going down. If nothing else, stay where it’s at don’t go back up to $4 dollars,” Dunaway said.

To track gas prices in your area, visit https://www.gasbuddy.com/

