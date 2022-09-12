Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents per gallon on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month ago and 37 cents more than one year ago.

“Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven month lows,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week.”

In Tennessee, 51% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.98 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.66 for regular unleaded. Tennessee is the sixth least expensive market in the country.

The national average price for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to reach $3.71, a level not seen since the beginning of March. The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil. The average is $26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.

In Tennessee, the least expensive gas prices can be found in the Clarksville ($3.08), Chattanooga ($3.12) and Cleveland ($3.13) metro areas. The most expensive markets include Morristown ($3.39), Jackson ($3.37) and Memphis ($3.35).

