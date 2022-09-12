Franklin Co. homicide suspect captured

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted for murder in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

Steven Brian Henley had been on the run since early Monday morning and wanted for criminal homicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester at about 4:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. According to deputies, medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive.

FCSO said Henley had run from the shooting scene about five minutes before deputies arrived. Stacy had an active restraining order against Henley.

Henley remains in custody.

This is a developing story.

