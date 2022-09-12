Franklin Co. homicide suspect captured

Steven Brian Henley is accused of criminal homicide.
Steven Brian Henley is accused of criminal homicide.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted for murder in Franklin County Monday afternoon.

Steven Brian Henley had been on the run since early Monday morning and wanted for criminal homicide. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester at about 4:15 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. According to deputies, medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive.

FCSO said Henley had run from the shooting scene about five minutes before deputies arrived. Stacy had an active restraining order against Henley.

Henley remains in custody.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MNPD officer dies
29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest
These puppies, found in dirty conditions, were rescued in Dickson County over the weekend.
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
Pumping gas
Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week
Monkeypox vaccine still available
Spots available to receive monkeypox vaccine