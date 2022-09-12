Franklin Co. deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Steven Brian Henley is accused of criminal homicide.
Steven Brian Henley is accused of criminal homicide.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a murder suspect in Franklin and Coffee counties.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded at about 4:15 a.m. Monday to a shooting at 1134 Norwood Road in Winchester. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Quentin Nathaniel Stacy had been shot. Medics tried to render aid, but Stacy did not survive, according to deputies.

FCSO said the suspect, Steven Brian Henley, had run from the shooting scene about five minutes before deputies arrived. Stacy had an active restraining order against Henley.

Investigators believe Henley could be in Coffee County or Franklin County. If you see Henley, you’re urged to contact authorities immediately. Investigators believe he is armed.

