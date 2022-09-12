Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday.

Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.

Yaipack Outreach donated Hand sanitizer boxes. One generation donated the Honor Food Packages and produce for Fort Care to distribute to the soldiers and families.

1SG Vittoe helped Fort Care coordinate the package giveaway.

Fort Care is a nonprofit organization that honors military soldiers and families by providing them with what they need.

TN National Guard soldiers prep for Fort Care event in Springfield, TN. (WSMV)

