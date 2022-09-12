Fort Campbell soldier dies of natural cause while deployed

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WSMV) - United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas D. Goshen passed away from natural causes in early September while serving in Eastern Europe.

Fort Campbell officials said Lt. Col. Goshen was deployed with the 101st Airborne Divison and was based at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania. Since June, the Air Assault division has had nearly 4,000 soldiers deployed to Europe to assure NATO Allies and deter Russian aggression.

“Nick was a valued member of the team whose passion and commitment to the division and our Soldiers was extraordinary,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division. “I can personally attest to his exceptional talent. He will be missed.”

Goshen has been deployed once to Iraq and six other times to Afghanistan, totaling 42 months of overseas combat deployments.

Goshen’s awards and decorations include The Bronze Star Medal for Valor; Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; NATO Medal; Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; and Air Assault Badge.

Goshen is survived by his wife Megan Epner of 14 years and leaves behind their dog Polo.

Information regarding Goshen’s death has not been released at this time.

