Former Williamson Co. elementary school educator receives additional sex charges


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Williamson County first-grade teacher and principal is facing additional sex charges after receiving 21 indictments regarding sex crimes.

In December 2021, 50-year-old Jonathan Ullrich was arrested in Maury County after receiving multiple charges for aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of rape, incest, and eight counts of rape of a child.

Ullrich turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department last week and was indicted for three additional charges:

1.) Sexual Exploitation of a minor, possessing over 100 images (one count).’

2.) Sexual Exploitation of a minor (two counts).

Ullrich had been a first-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary and was put on unpaid leave after his initial arrest in Maury County in December 2021.

“The charges filed against Mr. Ullrich in Maury County are horrific. The district has no indication that any of the charges out of Maury County are related to his work in WCS,” Williamson County Schools had said in a statement. “However, families who may have information to share with local law enforcement are encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

