First Alert Forecast: A taste of Fall weather in store this week

One of the best stretches of weather we’ve had in weeks is in store for the Mid State, and we’ll even get a little taste of fall in the mornings.

We’re starting with clouds and some patchy fog this Monday, but clouds will quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures are going to stay in the 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, will be cool with temperatures in the mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon is looking fantastic with temperatures back in the lower to mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

We’ll stay in the mid 80s on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky once again.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for some of us by Thursday and Friday and the nice weather continues through the end of the week.

We also have a wonderful weekend on tap with abundant sunshine and temperatures that will even try to push back near 90 in some spots.

