Edgehill neighbors searching for answers after being awakened by gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Edgehill area are searching for answers after being woken by gunfire around 5 a.m. Sunday on what they said is normally a quiet street.

People who live along the 1200 block of Sigler Street said they heard three shots ring out. One of the bullets flew though a house window and hit a wall inside.

The bullet shattered the first-floor window at an off-campus home of multiple Belmont University students. They said someone has a bedroom by that window, so they are lucky no one was injured.

Will Cullen said he just moved to the area with friends for his senior year at Belmont. He was laying on the couch when the shots were fired and said he had to duck for cover.

“I’m glad it wasn’t mind, but someone could have been studying or looking out the window,” Cullen said. “It’s a little scary.

“(The street has) really nice AirBnBs and just really nice people. All the neighbors are really friendly, so I guess it was someone from out of this area that came in and made it happen.”

Other neighbors, like Alyssa Mondello, said they moved to the dead-end street to get away from crime in other parts of Edgehill.

“Our master bedroom is on the second floor,” Mondello said. “If bullets are flying, they will go in the first floor hopefully, but bullets shouldn’t be flying in the first place. Drug activity, car break-ins, I just don’t know what the motive was here, and it’s hard to protect yourself when you don’t know that information.”

Mondello said she is normally awake by 5 a.m. and wants to be able to feel safe raising her family in the neighborhood. Until someone is arrested for the shooting, Mondello and other neighbors said they plan on staying on high alert and monitoring security cameras.

“We’re in a pretty quiet pocket, but I feel like it’s still downtown and still in an area where crimes like this happen,” Mondello said. “It’s not, unfortunately, the first time we’ve heard of incidents like this, but it is the first in such close proximity, so it is concerning.”

Metro Police detectives came out and looked at the damage caused by the bullets, neighbors said. The shooting and suspected car were captured on security video that neighbors have handed over to police.

