Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.

The humane society took the dogs in, despite being at full capacity. Staff is now trying to get the pups to a healthy weight.

The humane society, located at 311 Tennsco Road, says donations are welcomed and appreciated.

