29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police Department officer died from cancer at the age of 29 Monday.
MNPD officials said on Twitter that MNPD Officer Crockett Bruce, 29, passed away Monday after a short battle with cancer. Bruce has been a member of the Hermitage Precinct since 2019. Before joining the force, Bruce was a third-generation dairy farmer.
He is survived by his wife and his 6-month-old daughter.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.