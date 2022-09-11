Truck driver arrested in Kentucky following pursuit out of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase.

Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.

Officers with CPD and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle and attempted to get the driver to stop.

The semi drove down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Fort Campbell Boulevard and continued north into Kentucky.

Once the truck crossed over the state line, Kentucky troopers took over the chase.

The chase ended near Oak Grove Walmart when the driver left his vehicle and attempted to evade officers on foot. He was quickly taken into custody.

Clarksville Police said that several crashes were reported during the chase, but none resulted in any life-threatening injuries.

Since the suspect was arrested in Kentucky, CPD is working to get him extradited to Tennessee.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, all reports will be funneled to the CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

