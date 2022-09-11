Teen to be charged in fatal shooting on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a warrant for a 19-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Saturday night.

According to police, Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart on Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue North, around 6 p.m.

Police said the two were in line with merchandise when Palmer suddenly made physical contact with Powell, according to the investigation. Palmer pointed a firearm at Powell. Powell pulled his own gun and shot at Palmer, which appeared to be in self-defense. Palmer then fired multiple shots at Powell, who died at the scene.

Palmer left the store and arrived at General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said he will be arrested following his release from the hospital.

Members of the community said the Powell family is devastated. Not only did they lose Jawauntez on Saturday night, but a few months ago they also lost his sister to homicide in June.

Less than three months ago, Malia Powell was stabbed to death in a Walmart parking lot.

Local organizations have been stepping in.

“I think it’s just a tragedy that we had another community member who lost their life,” said Benaias Esayeas. “The trauma of having to relive that trauma constantly, that does a lot to their own mental health and I know they are probably grieving from their first loss.”

And with yet another loss in a matter of months, Esayeas with the Black Mental Health Alliance of Nashville said he wants to help.

“I just want to see how we can reach out to the family and provide some sort of support,” Esayeas said.

But Esayeas said support and counseling aren’t the only things the community needs. They need to work to stop these crimes at the source.

“There is a lot of resource disparities. There’s poverty, there’s trauma, and poor mental health, it’s not surprising that these things are happening. We need infrastructure to make sure that we can deal with this on a larger level because little band-aids are not going to solve these problems,” Esayeas said.

Esayeas said they are working to not only try and provide mental health services to underserved communities but push for funding in all areas to stop the violence before it starts.

“We spend so much money on police officers that, there’s generally not enough money left over for all of these other social services,” Esayeas said.

But while fighting for change, community members say we need to help families like the Powell’s now suffering the consequences of decades of injustice.

“I just want to see how we as a community can come together to kind of just wrap them with love and compassion because they really need it,” Esayeas said.

To stop these crimes at the root community members, say something needs to change fast.

