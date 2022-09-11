Teen to be charged in fatal Clarksville Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a murder warrant for a teen wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a market on Clarksville Pike on Saturday night.

Police said Sunday that Treyvon Palmer, 19, is wanted for the shooting death of Jawauntez Powell, 22, inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m.

Police said the two were in line with merchandise when Palmer suddenly made physical contact with Powell, according to the investigation. Palmer pointed a firearm at Powell. Powell pulled his own gun and shot at Palmer, which appeared to be in self-defense. Palmer then fired multiple shots at Powell, who died at the scene.

Palmer left the store and arrived at General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said he will be arrested following his release from the hospital.

