Police search for missing Murfreesboro mom, son

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are looking for a missing mom and her juvenile son who were reported missing on Thursday by their family.

Police said Stephanie Whittenberg and her son left her home on Thursday in her mother’s vehicle to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County jail. She has not been seen since.

Whittenberg left in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 27BP77. The vehicle has now been reported stolen.

If you have information about Whittenberg or her son’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.

