Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

A man driving a semi-truck and caused a lot of damage was later arrested by officials in...
A man driving a semi-truck and caused a lot of damage was later arrested by officials in Kentucky at a Walmart.(Photo courtesy of Dash10Media)
By Danica Sauter and Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase.

Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.

Officers with CPD and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle and attempted to get the Hawkins to stop.

Hawkins drove down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Fort Campbell Boulevard and continued north into Kentucky.

Once the truck crossed over the state line, Kentucky troopers took over the chase.

The chase ended near Oak Grove Walmart when Hawkins left his vehicle and tried to run away on foot. He was quickly taken into custody.

Clarksville Police said several crashes were reported during the chase, but none resulted in any life-threatening injuries.

Hawkins is currently in the Christian County jail for charges in Kentucky and will be extradited back to Tennessee after Kentucky prosecutes him.  CPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Guard soldiers distribute food packages for families in Springfield, TN.
Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway
WSMV news flash
Monday morning News Update
Steven Brian Henley is accused of criminal homicide.
Franklin Co. deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
WSMV divers find body
Divers recover body from creek in Clarksville
Metro Nashville Police Department
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison