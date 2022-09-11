Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase.

Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about a tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and hit several vehicles.

Officers with CPD and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office chased the vehicle and attempted to get the Hawkins to stop.

Hawkins drove down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to the 101st Airborne Division Parkway and headed towards Fort Campbell Boulevard and continued north into Kentucky.

Once the truck crossed over the state line, Kentucky troopers took over the chase.

The chase ended near Oak Grove Walmart when Hawkins left his vehicle and tried to run away on foot. He was quickly taken into custody.

Clarksville Police said several crashes were reported during the chase, but none resulted in any life-threatening injuries.

Hawkins is currently in the Christian County jail for charges in Kentucky and will be extradited back to Tennessee after Kentucky prosecutes him. CPD continues to investigate.

