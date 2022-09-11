Overton grads find home on Titans roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - John Overton High School has produced three NFL athletes. One in the late 1990s and the other two happened to be back in their hometown now.

Former Bobcats teammates Theo Jackson and Ugo Amadi are both on the Tennessee Titans roster.

“I feel like it’s never been done before in the city, two guys, same high school team, now in the NFL for the team in their hometown,” Amadi said.

Amadi and Jackson played two years of football together at Overton High School.

“Both kids were tremendous athletes,” Overton assistant coach Mike Morrison said. “I think it was like, you knew that they could play, and they could play at the next level.”

Both Bobcats went on to play college football before their NFL journeys began. Amadi went to the University of Oregon and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Jackson played at the University of Tennessee before being picked by the Titans earlier this year.

“It’s been great, you know,” Jackson said. “When I first got here, it was a little surreal, but I kind of dropped off that high now, you know, I’m just kind of like level-headed.”

Amadi said playing for his hometown team hasn’t sunk in yet. He was traded in the off-season to the Eagles before ending up on the Titans roster.

“I’m representing the city, my family, my friends. You know 615,” Amadi said.

Not only are the two on the same team once again, but their lockers sit side-by-side.

“It’s pretty cool. We are just reflecting on the past and how we got to where we are today,” Amadi said.

“He kind of walked me through my freshman and sophomore years,” Jackson said. “Now he’s still teaching me things. I’m just kind of taking in his leadership and everything right now.”

Having two Overton alums playing for the Titans means a lot of their alma mater, but it goes further than that.

“It’s not necessarily just Overton. This is Metro Public Schools also, inner city schools, and seeing people succeed is a great story,” Morrison said.

Jackson is currently on the team’s practice squad while Amadi is on the 53-man roster, but if we know anything about the NFL, you name can be called at any given second.

