One dead, one hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting at gas station in North Nashville
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at a gas station at 2600 Clarksville Pike.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
This story is developing, and WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out. WSMV has a crew member at the scene gathering information.
