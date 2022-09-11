One dead, one hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting at gas station in North Nashville


Gas station shooting at 2600 Clarksville Pike
Gas station shooting at 2600 Clarksville Pike(Photo by Harrison)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting at a gas station at 2600 Clarksville Pike.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This story is developing, and WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out. WSMV has a crew member at the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
A man driving a semi-truck and caused a lot of damage was later arrested by officials in...
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles
Box from Hello Fresh
Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits
A photo of a mansion in Franklin on fire.
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion