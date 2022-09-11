Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill.

WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way through the attic and flames took off the whole roof as well as the right side of the house.

WSMV spoke to the owner as well as the Franklin Fire Department. They said that there was a construction crew inside working on last-minute touches as well as some renovations when a small explosion happened.

A man that was with the construction crews in the house at the time of the fire, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials with the Franklin FD do not know the cause of the fire but believe the small explosion began the fire.

The homeowner said he was devastated because they had just finished the last-minute renovations.

The mansion had been standing there for 25 years in the community and everyone has been sad to see it go.

A witness said she was with her sister outside when she heard what sounded like a burglary alarm. They said after a few minutes they heard dozens of sirens coming from all directions on West Long Lane, Crowder and Gosey Hill.

“A neighbor stopped by to tell us the mansion was on fire up to the roof and the structure looked like it was gone,” said Amanda Cooper a witness of the fire.

Officials with the Franklin Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

