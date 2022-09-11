Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park


Clarksville Police logo
Clarksville Police logo(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday.

The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.

Police said the name of the victim will be released after next of kin notifications. There is no indication of foul play, according to police.

Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway have been reopened.

