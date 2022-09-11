Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement. The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was traveling on I-75 South near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, the report stated. The right lane was closed for several hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

#UPDATE The RV is now upright. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m., officials said. . . . Heads up! This... Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 9, 2022

The star suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well, he said. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, according to Montgomery.

Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries. Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

