Country music star injured after bus overturned in Campbell County

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music star John Michael Montgomery was injured after his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement. The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was traveling on I-75 South near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, the report stated. The right lane was closed for several hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

#UPDATE The RV is now upright. All lanes are expected to be open by 5 p.m., officials said. . . . Heads up! This...

Posted by WVLT on Friday, September 9, 2022

The star suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well, he said. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, according to Montgomery.

