Clarksville drowning victim identified as Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The victim of a drowning at Billy Dunlap Park on Saturday has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier.

Jabori McGraw, 20, died in the drowning. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McCraw’s body at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for McGraw on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.

There is no indication of foul play, according to police. McGraw’s next of kin has been notified.

Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway have since been reopened.

