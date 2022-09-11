Clarksville drowning victim identified as Ft. Campbell soldier

A swimmer drowned on Saturday afternoon at Billy Dunlop Park.
By Chuck Morris and Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The victim of a drowning at Billy Dunlap Park on Saturday has been identified as a Fort Campbell soldier.

Jabori McGraw, 20, died in the drowning. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McCraw’s body at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for McGraw on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.

There is no indication of foul play, according to police. McGraw’s next of kin has been notified.

Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway have since been reopened.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CRIME
Fairview teacher arrested on child sex charges in Maury Co.
MNPD officer dies
29-year-old MNPD officer dies after short cancer battle
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Police: Man accused of planning to conduct shooting at Riverfest
These puppies, found in dirty conditions, were rescued in Dickson County over the weekend.
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
Pumping gas
Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week