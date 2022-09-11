14-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in Mount Pleasant


By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 14-year-old in connection to shooting a man.

On Saturday night around 7 p.m. officials received a call about shots fired on Third Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

The shooting was between a 14-year-old and an adult male. The man was flown to Vanderbilt, according to Assistant Chief Jack Burgett.

Burgett said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

