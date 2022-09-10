Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Four of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the final scores.
Nashville Christian School crushed BGA with a final score of 31-7.
Hillwood faced off against Montgomery Central in a close game, the final score was 14-7.
East Nashville defeated Hillsboro High School with a score of 14-0.
Brentwood went against Henry Co. in a close game with the final score being only two points apart. Brentwood won the game with a score of 14-12.
Pearl-Cohn defeated Creek Wood with a score of 35-7.
Friendship Christian won against Franklin Grace Christian with a final score of 28-7.
Overton High School won big against Maplewood with a final score of 42-0.
Oakland defeated Ravenwood with a score of 45-31.
Seigel played against Lebanon in a close game with a final score of 28-31.
MBA won against CPA with a score of 35-10.
