Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Four of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the final scores.

Nashville Christian School crushed BGA with a final score of 31-7.

Hillwood faced off against Montgomery Central in a close game, the final score was 14-7.

East Nashville defeated Hillsboro High School with a score of 14-0.

Brentwood went against Henry Co. in a close game with the final score being only two points apart. Brentwood won the game with a score of 14-12.

Pearl-Cohn defeated Creek Wood with a score of 35-7.

Friendship Christian won against Franklin Grace Christian with a final score of 28-7.

Overton High School won big against Maplewood with a final score of 42-0.

Oakland defeated Ravenwood with a score of 45-31.

Seigel played against Lebanon in a close game with a final score of 28-31.

MBA won against CPA with a score of 35-10.

