Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties.

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Later that morning, another Mt. Juliet officer encountered the same vehicle, which drove away again. The officer did not pursue the car.

Around 4 p.m., the same car again was encountered, yet again. This time, the officer pursued.

During the chase, the suspect attempted to hit several officers and, at one point, struck two civilian cars, causing minor damage.

The suspect was finally arrested after crashing into a third civilian car on I-65 North near mile marker 86. The suspect then lost control and crashed into the tree line.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.