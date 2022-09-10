Suspect arrested after leading Middle Tennessee officials on chase through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after they led officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on a car chase that spanned through several counties.

Officials with the Mount Juliet Police Department said that overnight a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice.

On Saturday morning, an officer with Mt. Juliet encountered the same vehicle and drove away and Mt. Juliet said they did not pursue the car.

Around 4 p.m., an officer found the same car again and it drove away, causing the officer to chase it.

During the chase, the suspect tried to intentionally hit several officers and at one point hit two civilian cars and caused minor damage.

The suspect was finally arrested after they crashed into a third civilian car on I-65 North near mile marker 86. After they hit that car, the suspect lost control and crashed into a tree line.

Officials said all other circumstances remain under investigation.

