First Alert Forecast: Rainy morning and cloudy afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers develop across the Mid State this morning before drying out with a mostly cloudy sky later today.

Temperatures will be cooler today, too-- only reaching the upper 70s. Rain should start to lift out of Nashville around lunchtime. By the afternoon, we’ll see mostly dry conditions with a very overcast sky. Overnight lows fall down to the mid 60s.

Rain will be more widespread on Sunday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, too. No severe weather is expected, but it will be a much wetter day than Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

We’ll see all the rain clear out by Monday. Monday will also be a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Then, Tuesday onward, we’ll see nothing but sunny skies each day. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the upper 80s by the end of the week with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

