Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue


(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue.

The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue.

In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all be temporarily closed until further notice, officials with the city of Clarksville said in a release.

The city of Clarksville said there is minimal information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wsmv news update
Saturday morning News Update
Football
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 4
Police warning over car theives
Carjacking on the rise in Nashville; Police warning over car thieves
Police warning over car theives
Police warning over car thieves