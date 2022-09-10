Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue.

The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue.

In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all be temporarily closed until further notice, officials with the city of Clarksville said in a release.

The city of Clarksville said there is minimal information available at this time.

