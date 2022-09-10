Carjacking on the rise in Nashville; Police warning over car theives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Car thefts are rising in Metro Nashville, according to Metro Police.

WSMV 4 spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified about the early morning of September 5th when her Range Rover was stolen in front of her house.

The theft was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance.

“I pulled my car up to drop my roommate off, and I was with another friend as well. So I ran in for maybe two seconds to my front door to grab my dog, and within those two seconds, there was a red Jeep Wagoneer that looked brand new pulled up on the side of my range rover and jumped right in and skirted off really fast,” said the woman.

Her car wasn’t running, but the keys were inside, and her items and front passenger door were open.

“They took my purse, they took my passport, they took everything in my purse,” said the woman.

Car thefts are on the rise in Nashville. According to Metro Police, the Park Smart campaign encourages people to secure their vehicles, remove valuables and take their keys.

“Well, it’s a crime of opportunity,” said Freeman.

For the victims, it’s an unfortunate opportunity. Metro police report that 67% of the auto thefts were keys left inside or nearby.

Police say car thefts go hand in hand with the high number of gun thefts.

“The thefts lead to other crimes. You are talking about robberies; you are talking about burglaries; you are talking about homicides. A lot of these cars have guns in them. 957 guns have been stolen this year. And we’re not even close to the year being over,” said Officer Freeman.

Officer James Freeman with Metro Police says never leave your car running no matter how fast you’d think you’ll be back.

“What we stress is not a matter of convenience to leave the car running just to go into a store and get something crime happens in a matter of seconds,” said Officer Freeman.

The surveillance video of the theft happened in approximately 36 seconds.

“Seconds to a thief is almost like an hour,” said Officer Freeman.

Fortunately, this woman says she’s grateful she was not harmed.

“I know cars and things are replaceable, but dogs and humans aren’t. So, it’s just a wake-up call to be cautious and aware of your surroundings. It can happen to male or female, so you want to be safe wherever you are,” said the woman. Metro Police told WSMV 4 that detectives tried to track the vehicle through the dealership but were unsuccessful.

