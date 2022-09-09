Zach Adams, man convicted in Holly Bobo case, denied new trial for second time

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 was denied a new trial Friday.

In September 2017, Zach Adams was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole plus 50 years for kidnapping, raping, and murdering 20-year-old Bobo in 2011. Her remains were found in 2014 in northern Decatur County.

Adams’ defense raised several reasons they believe Adams is eligible for a new trial.

“We knew going in it was going to be a very hard case to win because you have this beautiful young woman who had been taken from her home, and those facts balanced against my client who had had kind of a tough background, you know? He’d been involved in drugs; he’d been a drug addict, a drug dealer, and we knew that was going to be really stark contrast between the two. So we recognized that,” said Jennifer Thompson, Adams’ attorney, when he was initially found guilty to WMC. “But, you know, the whole thing is that this whole case has been based on what people said. There is absolutely no evidence that ever linked Zach Adams to Holly Bobo.”

The following are the claims his defense team presented to the court regarding why he deserves a new trial:

1.) The evidence presented in the original trial was insufficient and did not support his convictions.

2.) The trial court erred by denying a motion to recuse.

3.) The trial court erred by granting the State’s motion to disqualify an attorney from the defense teams.

4.) The trial court erred by admitting evidence violating Tennessee Rule of Evidence 404.

5.) The trial court erred by excluding a prior inconsistent statement.

6.) The trial court erred by admitting hearsay evidence.

7.) The trial court erred by excluding impeachment evidence.

8.) The trial court erred by excluding “witness reactive conduct evidence.”

9.) The trial court erred by failing to strike testimony from an undisclosed witness.

10.) The cumulative error doctrine entitles him to relief.

The Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee denied all claims Adams’ defense team made. He is currently serving life in prison.

Below are the charges of which Adams was found guilty:

1.) Felony first-degree murder

2.) Especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon

3.)Especially aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injuries

4.) First-degree murder during the perpetration of rape or attempted rape

5.) Aggravated rape by the use of force or coercion with the use of a deadly weapon

6.) Aggravated rape suffered bodily injuries

7.) Rape by use of force or coercion

8.) First-degree premeditated murder

Dylan Adams, Zach’s brother, made an Alford Plea in 2018 to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder in exchange for a 35-year sentence.

The third suspect, Jason Autry, pled guilty to his part and testified against Zach Adams. Autry was released from prison in September 2020 but was later indicted on a federal gun charge in 2021.

