MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle struck a wall at Rutland Elementary Thursday morning.

Wilson County School District officials said on Twitter a vehicle near the west side of Rutland Elementary accidentally struck Building B around 7:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported. However, there was some damage done to the building.

