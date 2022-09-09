UpRise Nashville helps people learn work skills to better themselves


The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families.

UpRise Nashville is working to change that one man and woman at a time.

The non-profit based inside West End Community Church is training the unemployed and underemployed in meaningful careers.

Attendees go to a six-week training camp, learning everything from communication and public speaking skills to computer and life skills.

You can then choose an educational track and get certified in a new career at no cost to you.

The coaches at UpRise Nashville then help you land a job.

Carole Peterson is the founder of Uprise Nashville, which held a major fundraiser on Thursday night at Loveless Barn. Marius Payton and Tracy Kornet are co-emceeing the event.

Data shows that “leaders” who participated in the training camp are making an average $23,000 more now than when they started.

UpRise Nashville offers certifications in professions such as medical, IT and commercial driver licenses.

Recently a songwriter joined training camp, helping leaders tap into the power of their story.

The next training camp begins Oct. 17. Click for information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arson investigation
Arsonist at large following late Aug. fire
Arson investigation
Arson Investigation in Nashville
Police are searching for a woman who went missing Wednesday.
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne