UpRise Nashville helps people learn work skills to better themselves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families.

UpRise Nashville is working to change that one man and woman at a time.

The non-profit based inside West End Community Church is training the unemployed and underemployed in meaningful careers.

Attendees go to a six-week training camp, learning everything from communication and public speaking skills to computer and life skills.

You can then choose an educational track and get certified in a new career at no cost to you.

The coaches at UpRise Nashville then help you land a job.

Carole Peterson is the founder of Uprise Nashville, which held a major fundraiser on Thursday night at Loveless Barn. Marius Payton and Tracy Kornet are co-emceeing the event.

Data shows that “leaders” who participated in the training camp are making an average $23,000 more now than when they started.

UpRise Nashville offers certifications in professions such as medical, IT and commercial driver licenses.

Recently a songwriter joined training camp, helping leaders tap into the power of their story.

The next training camp begins Oct. 17. Click for information.

