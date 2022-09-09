REPORT: Monkeypox cases in Davidson Co. surpass 100, makes up over half of cases in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department officials said a total of 108 presumptive cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in Davidson County. 48 of the 108 cases have recovered and are no longer in isolation, according to health officials; however, the number of cases has grown by 15 in the past week.

In Tennessee, there are currently 212 reported cases of monkeypox, a little over half of them being in Davidson County, according to the CDC. The MPHD Case Investigation Team continues to work to identify and reach out to all potential contacts of each case to help prevent the spread.

MPHD staff have administered 530 doses of the vaccine and said that the only people eligible for the vaccine are those who have come in contact with a monkeypox case.

“Now that we’ve gotten our staff really trained along with our strike team staff that goes out into the community, we have more of a chance to get more vaccines into the community and hopefully be able to get more people vaccinated a little bit faster than we were beforehand,” explained Laura Varnier, Director of Nursing at Metro Health. “We’re not limited by the amount of doses that we had previously, so now that we have more vaccines available on hand with this new technique, we can get out in the community and do what public health does.”

Later in September, they hope to have at least two vaccine events within the community.

To inquire about vaccine eligibility, call the disease line at the health department at 615-340-5632.

